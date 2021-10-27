New building license ordinance proposed in Vanderburgh Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Commission is looking for feedback on a new “building trades” ordinance.

The commissioners are proposing to rescind the current “building licensing code” in its entirety, and adopt a simplified set of requirements.

Under the proposed ordinance, contractors would have to register with the joint city-county building commissioner and show proof of public liability, and prove they have property damage insurance.

The commission is requesting feedback on the newly proposed ordinance before its second reading, which is set for Nov. 9.

Commissioners also approved a plan to waive rental fees for charitable organizations, holding catered fundraising events in the county-owned convention center.

Many non-profits were forced to cancel or postpone events last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now that many of those events are back on schedule, local non-profits can apply to have those venue fees waived.

Organizations interested in submitting a waiver request should first contact the Old National Events Plaza to ensure space and date availability.

Forms can be requested from the Old Nationals Events Plaza at 812-435-57770, or from the County Commissioners Office at 812-435-5241.

