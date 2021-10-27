Motion for insanity defense granted for Gibson man charged in mother’s murder
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County man charged with murder earlier this month was in court, virtually, on Wednesday.
Records show a motion for insanity defense and motion for evaluation were filed and granted for 47-year-old David Crowe.
The arrest affidavit shows Crowe’s mother, 72-year-old Viola Clardy, was reported missing from her Lyles Station Road.
It shows a family member found her in the woods in blood-stained clothing, sheets, and blankets.
The affidavit shows Crowe admitted to stabbing Clardy.
He’s due back in court January 5.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.