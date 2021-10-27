Motion for insanity defense granted for Gibson man charged in mother’s murder

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County man charged with murder earlier this month was in court, virtually, on Wednesday.

Records show a motion for insanity defense and motion for evaluation were filed and granted for 47-year-old David Crowe.

The arrest affidavit shows Crowe’s mother, 72-year-old Viola Clardy, was reported missing from her Lyles Station Road.

It shows a family member found her in the woods in blood-stained clothing, sheets, and blankets.

The affidavit shows Crowe admitted to stabbing Clardy.

He’s due back in court January 5.

David Crowe (Gibson Co. Jail)

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.