Motion for insanity defense granted for Gibson man charged in mother’s murder

By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County man charged with murder earlier this month was in court, virtually, on Wednesday.

Records show a motion for insanity defense and motion for evaluation were filed and granted for 47-year-old David Crowe.

The arrest affidavit shows Crowe’s mother, 72-year-old Viola Clardy, was reported missing from her Lyles Station Road.

It shows a family member found her in the woods in blood-stained clothing, sheets, and blankets.

The affidavit shows Crowe admitted to stabbing Clardy.

He’s due back in court January 5.

David Crowe
David Crowe(Gibson Co. Jail)

