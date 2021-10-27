Mostly sunny today, rainy end to the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Off to a chilly start this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. We will climb into the mid to upper 50s by lunchtime before topping out in the mid 60s this afternoon. These temperatures are very typical for this time of year.

Some scattered clouds will move through the Tri-State today, but I think plenty of sunshine will still manage to break through. Those clouds will thicken up this evening, then rain moves in from the southwest overnight as a low pressure system approaches our region.

The center of that low pressure system will track right over the Tri-State Thursday into Friday, bringing us multiple rounds of rain on and off throughout both days.

We may get a brief rumble of thunder at some point, but it looks like this system will be almost all showers for us. Any chance of severe storms will stay well to our south.

A few showers may carry over into Saturday, mainly in the morning, but mostly sunny skies return by Halloween. In total, most of us will pick up around an inch of rain through the end of this week.

The mostly cloudy and rainy weather will have an impact on our temperatures. We will spend a lot of time hanging out in the 50s as morning lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s and afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

We will see a brief warmup into the low to mid 60s for Halloween, but a weak cold front will bring us a slight chance of rain Monday night into Tuesday and will drop our highs back into the upper 50s to low 60s for the first couple days of November.

