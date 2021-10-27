Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Mostly sunny today, rainy end to the week

10/26 14 First Alert 10pm
10/26 14 First Alert 10pm
By Arden Gregory
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:39 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Off to a chilly start this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. We will climb into the mid to upper 50s by lunchtime before topping out in the mid 60s this afternoon. These temperatures are very typical for this time of year.

Some scattered clouds will move through the Tri-State today, but I think plenty of sunshine will still manage to break through. Those clouds will thicken up this evening, then rain moves in from the southwest overnight as a low pressure system approaches our region.

The center of that low pressure system will track right over the Tri-State Thursday into Friday, bringing us multiple rounds of rain on and off throughout both days.

We may get a brief rumble of thunder at some point, but it looks like this system will be almost all showers for us. Any chance of severe storms will stay well to our south.

A few showers may carry over into Saturday, mainly in the morning, but mostly sunny skies return by Halloween. In total, most of us will pick up around an inch of rain through the end of this week.

The mostly cloudy and rainy weather will have an impact on our temperatures. We will spend a lot of time hanging out in the 50s as morning lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s and afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

We will see a brief warmup into the low to mid 60s for Halloween, but a weak cold front will bring us a slight chance of rain Monday night into Tuesday and will drop our highs back into the upper 50s to low 60s for the first couple days of November.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prostitution arrests made after raid at Newburgh spa
Prostitution arrests made after raid at Newburgh spa
Autopsy results released for victim killed inside Stinson Ave. home
Detectives reflect on gruesome Evansville west side shooting and murder
Possible human bones found in Henderson Co.
Cameron Wynne.
Man pleads guilty to 39 counts in Evansville sex crimes investigation
Crews respond to crash at Highway 41 and Wolf Hills Road in Henderson.
Name released of person killed in Hwy 41 crash in Henderson

Latest News

10/26 14 First Alert 10pm
10/26 14 First Alert 10pm
10/26 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
10/26 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
10/25 14 First Alert 10pm
Sunny Wednesday, gloomy, windy and wet Thu-Fri
14 First Alert 10/26 - Midday
14 First Alert 10/26 - Midday