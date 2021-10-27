Birthday Club
Man accused of shooting Posey Co. deputy requests for change of venue

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The man accused of shooting Posey County Sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Hicks is asking for a change of venue.

70-year old Paul Wiltshire was in court Wednesday morning. He’s charged with attempted murder.

The shooting happened last month in New Harmony when Deputy Hicks and other law enforcement officers responded to a domestic violence call. Authorities say Wiltshire shot Hicks.

The deputy has been in the hospital for weeks and is now being cared for in a rehabilitation facility.

