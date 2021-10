JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a drive-thru job fair in Jasper Wednesday.

Officials with the Jasper Chamber and Grow Southwest Indiana Workforce are hosting it from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eastern Time.

It’s at St. Joseph Church in the south parking lot.

Officials say bring enough resumes for about 25 employers.

