Ind. preps for child COVID-19 vaccines; 2 new area deaths reported

Indiana COVID-19
Indiana COVID-19(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 2,066 new COVID-19 cases and 60 new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is now 1,014,652 cases and 16,082 deaths.

The state map shows one new COVID-19 death in both Vanderburgh and Dubois Counties.

It shows 35 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 17 new cases in Dubois and Gibson Counties, nine new cases in Warrick County, five new cases in Posey County, four new cases in Perry County, and three new cases in Gibson and Spencer Counties.

As for the two score metric coloring system, Gibson and Spencer Counties are in orange. All other area counties are in yellow.

Any Hoosier 12 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at any vaccine clinic at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Indiana officials say the state should be able to immediately inoculate a third of children ages 5 to 11 as preparations are made to expand Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for the age group pending approval from the federal government.

Indiana’s chief medical officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver said Wednesday the state expects to receive 200,000 additional COVID-19 vaccines intended for the state’s roughly 600,000 5- to 11-year-olds on Monday and Tuesday.

Smaller shipments of the vaccine are expected in the following weeks.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 32,393 cases, 483 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 8,308 cases, 133 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 11,323 cases, 188 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 2,662 cases, 52 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 3,784 cases, 44 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 6,638 cases, 115 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 3,415 cases, 43 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 2,300 cases, 44 deaths

