Henderson teen’s design for city flag adopted by commissioners

City of Henderson flag
City of Henderson flag(City of Henderson)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Henderson Board of Commissioners has adopted a new city flag.

It was designed by a 14-year-old Jax Matthews.

Click here to see the meeting where Matthews originally presented his design to the commission in July,

It incorporates the railroad bridge, the river, and other elements on a blue field.

After a couple of minor adjustments were made, the new flag was unanimously ratified on Tuesday and will be available for use once flags can be produced.

Click here to see Tuesday’s meeting.

