Henderson teen’s design for city flag adopted by commissioners

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Henderson Board of Commissioners has adopted a new city flag.

It was designed by a 14-year-old Jax Matthews.

It incorporates the railroad bridge, the river, and other elements on a blue field.

After a couple of minor adjustments were made, the new flag was unanimously ratified on Tuesday and will be available for use once flags can be produced.

