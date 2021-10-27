Birthday Club
Henderson County girls soccer advances to Final Four

First time in school history
By Tamar Sher
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County girls soccer program advanced to the Final Four of the Kentucky state tournament for the first time in school history.

On Thursday, the Lady Colonels defeated Ohio County 5-1 to advance, while also setting the state attendance record for a girls soccer semi-state game with over 900 fans.

”The work we put in is definitely paying off,” senior left wing Briley Fuller said. “I just can’t believe it, it’s going to be a fun experience.”

“My senior year, to come out and end the season making history, it’s crazy,” senior right wing Careese Toombs said.

Head Coach Ben Dempsey has led the program to six regional titles in his eight seasons with the Colonels. He said this accomplishment was not only heartwarming for the team, but for the entire community.

”As a program we’ve been to the elite eight twice,” Dempsey said. “We really had a lot of seniors over the years that’ve graduated that were really talented players. We never really knew if we’d get back to this level again, so we’re really excited for the girls and the program. Over the last couple of weeks, everyone’s been behind us and cheering us on. I think it’s been really good for our community and also good for the kids as well.”

The Lady Colonels will take on South Oldham in the Final Four at 4 p.m. on Thursday at Frederick Douglass.

