Henderson County football program prepares to face longtime Owensboro rival

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Colonels and Devils hold one of the oldest rivalries in the state of Kentucky, playing each other every season, except four, since 1957. Last year, due to COVID, the two did not meet. On Friday, the Colonels will look for their first win since 2014.

“Expectation is to get a win,” junior running back Jaheim Williams said. “We can’t just go in there with a bad mindset, we still got to have the same good mindset that we had last week.”

Senior play-caller Seth Goben agreed.

“They’ve won a lot of games off special teams,” Goben said. “We’re working on special teams and making sure we don’t let them get big plays.”

The Colonels (6-3) are coming off a solid win over McCracken County last week, with help from the healthy Jaheim Williams, who recently recovered from an ankle injury. He rushed for 181 yards and 3 touchdowns on 9 carries in the second half, to propel the Colonel’s 43-19 victory.

“I’m just so proud of the lineman,” Williams said. “I give all the respect to them, because without them the play wouldn’t be able to start, and our QB because he’s really good. We all do our things out there.”

With the postseason around the corner, head coach Josh Boston said he is optimistic because of how much he has seen his team grow throughout the season.

“Started out the beginning of the year, had a ton of penalties, lost a couple games, and they’ve really grown as far as what they’ve got to do to do their job and be successful,” Boston said.

While their defense has been stout all season, it’s their offensive game that the Colonels have been working on to prepare for difficult matchups like Owensboro (8-1).

“We’ve played great defense all season long,” Boston said “On offense, we’ve started stepping it up, accepting ownership in things that we’ve got to fix, and they’ve grown through that. In the last week, we only had one offensive penalty. we had a lot of caught balls, and the kids were doing their job in what we had to do to get better.”

The Colonels will head to Owensboro to face the Red Devils Friday at 7 p.m..

