Ellis Park plans on bringing extension facility to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - This week’s announcement from Ellis Park could possibly mean more jobs and recreation options in western Kentucky.

Towne Square Mall in Owensboro may be looking at a facelift after Ellis Park announced a new extension for the area on Tuesday.

The plan is for a 60,000 square foot destination for racing and gaming, including betting and viewing areas, along with a bar and grill. After a bit of work, park officials decided Owensboro was the perfect spot for it.

”We have done some extensive market surveys and hired some first-class financial analysts,” Jeffery Inman, general manager for Ellis Park said. “They came back and thought that an expansion property at that location was a slam dunk.”

The gaming facility will be possible after Kentucky legalized unconnected extension facilities in February. Ellis Park officials say they have been planning for this extension ever since.

Tuesday’s announcement came after the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission approved them getting an extension, and Ellis Park says the people in Owensboro are excited about it.

”In talking with some of the folks in Owensboro,” Inman said. “They’re looking forward to additional recreational opportunities and we’re happy to supply them.”

The benefits to the area will be more than just recreational though, with plans that include creating 100 temporary constructions jobs while the facility is being built, as well as 100 permanent jobs once the place is up and running.

This isn’t the only plan in place for Ellis Park though. Park officials are also planning to make improvements to their Henderson location, such as widening the turf track and improving the food and drinks offered. They say it’s been a lot to handle.

”It’s an emotional roller coaster, for all of us here, just making sure that we got the approval yesterday was huge,” Inman said. “We’re expecting closing on our financing by the end of the week, and when those two items are done, it’s going to be full speed ahead.”

