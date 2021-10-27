Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Ellis Park plans on bringing extension facility to Owensboro

By Robinson Miles and Keaton Eberly
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - This week’s announcement from Ellis Park could possibly mean more jobs and recreation options in western Kentucky.

Towne Square Mall in Owensboro may be looking at a facelift after Ellis Park announced a new extension for the area on Tuesday.

[PREVIOUS: Ellis Entertainment has plans to open racing machine venue in Towne Square Mall]

The plan is for a 60,000 square foot destination for racing and gaming, including betting and viewing areas, along with a bar and grill. After a bit of work, park officials decided Owensboro was the perfect spot for it.

”We have done some extensive market surveys and hired some first-class financial analysts,” Jeffery Inman, general manager for Ellis Park said. “They came back and thought that an expansion property at that location was a slam dunk.”

The gaming facility will be possible after Kentucky legalized unconnected extension facilities in February. Ellis Park officials say they have been planning for this extension ever since.

Tuesday’s announcement came after the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission approved them getting an extension, and Ellis Park says the people in Owensboro are excited about it.

”In talking with some of the folks in Owensboro,” Inman said. “They’re looking forward to additional recreational opportunities and we’re happy to supply them.”

The benefits to the area will be more than just recreational though, with plans that include creating 100 temporary constructions jobs while the facility is being built, as well as 100 permanent jobs once the place is up and running.

This isn’t the only plan in place for Ellis Park though. Park officials are also planning to make improvements to their Henderson location, such as widening the turf track and improving the food and drinks offered. They say it’s been a lot to handle.

”It’s an emotional roller coaster, for all of us here, just making sure that we got the approval yesterday was huge,” Inman said. “We’re expecting closing on our financing by the end of the week, and when those two items are done, it’s going to be full speed ahead.”

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death of child under investigation in 600 block of E. Michigan in Evansville
911 Call: Evansville child got hold of fentanyl pill before death
Prostitution arrests made after raid at Newburgh spa
Prostitution arrests made after raid at Newburgh spa
Left: Jordan Wilson. Center: Nahkeeya Young. Right: Joshlynn Whitelow.
Affidavit: Over 5 lbs of meth found during traffic stop, 3 arrested
Autopsy results released for victim killed inside Stinson Ave. home
Detectives reflect on gruesome Evansville west side shooting and murder
Possible human bones found in Henderson Co.

Latest News

Death of child under investigation in 600 block of E. Michigan in Evansville
911 Call: Evansville child got hold of fentanyl pill before death
New building license ordinance proposed in Vanderburgh Co.
New building license ordinance proposed in Vanderburgh Co.
911 Call: Evansville child got hold of fentanyl pill before death
911 Call: Evansville child got hold of fentanyl pill before death
White House addresses COVID-19 vaccine future
White House addresses COVID-19 vaccine future