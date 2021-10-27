Culinary Crossroads dinner series in Evansville Tues. night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Culinary Crossroads dinner series came to Evansville Tuesday night.

Culinary Crossroads promotes the people, products, places and services that define Indiana’s culinary landscape.

Tuesday night, chefs from the Copper House, Amy’s on Franklin and Schymik’s Kitchen prepared a three-course meal and served it up at Copper House.

Culinary Crossroads is public-private partnership including support from the office of Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch.

Larry Dickerson, from Culinary Crossroads, says, “When we can go and aggregate content and we can get cross pollination between the folks in Indianapolis, the folks in Evansville down the road, cross that with Fort Wayne and Jeffersonville, that goes to show the strength we have here as a state.”

Proceeds from the ticket sales compensated the chefs for their time and talent, paid for the food and drinks, and will help fund the next event on the Culinary Crossroads on the road series.

