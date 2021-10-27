Birthday Club
Cops Connecting with Kids unveils names of Evansville children for Disney World trip

The group “Cops Connecting with Kids” visited three Evansville schools Wednesday, announcing...
The group "Cops Connecting with Kids" visited three Evansville schools Wednesday, announcing the names of children chosen to go on the next trip to Disney World.
By Daniel Baldwin
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The group “Cops Connecting with Kids” visited three Evansville schools Wednesday, announcing the names of children chosen to go on the next trip to Disney World.

Some people say that Disney World is the most magical place on Earth, and this group is making sure local middle school kids get to experience that magic firsthand.

Confetti rained down on the eight chosen kids from Glenwood Leadership Academy earlier Wednesday.

For a week each year, Cops Connecting with Kids works to send a group of chaperones and children to Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

School officials say these eight were chosen based on a number of factors, including good grades and standup behavior.

Many students at Lodge Community School and McGary Middle School were also picked to go on the trip.

The adventure will take place at the end of January 2022.

