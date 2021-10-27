CenterPoint gets approval for solar array in Posey Co.

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - CenterPoint Energy says its electric and natural gas business, CenterPoint Energy Indiana South, received approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to acquire a 300-megawatt (MW) solar array, as well as enter into a power purchase agreement (PPA) for an additional 100 MWs of solar energy.

CenterPoint Energy officials say they entered into an agreement with Arevon Energy Management, the company that will build the utility-owned project in Posey County.

Arevon Energy Management and energy company Tenaska are co-developing the project.

CenterPoint Energy will also purchase additional solar power from Clēnera, which is developing a solar project in Warrick County under a 25-year contract.

Officials say construction of the solar project with Arevon Energy Management is scheduled to be in service by 2023.

The solar array is anticipated to generate enough power to meet the needs of more than 50,000 households per year.

Clēnera projects its solar array will be in service by 2023. CenterPoint Energy’s PPA entitles it to 100 MW of the array, which will generate enough power to meet the needs of more than 18,500 homes per year.

Another CenterPoint project in the works would bring a new natural gas facility to Posey County.

CenterPoint has filed a plan to raise customer rates to pay for the $323 million project.

