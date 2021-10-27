Birthday Club
Affidavit: Over 5 lbs of meth found during traffic stop, 3 arrested

Left: Jordan Wilson. Center: Nahkeeya Young. Right: Joshlynn Whitelow.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Three people are facing dealing charges after deputies say they found a large amount of meth during a traffic stop.

Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says they pulled over an SUV on I-69 for a traffic infraction.

They say Nahkeeya Young, Jordan Wilson and Joshlynn Whitelow were in the SUV.

According to an affidavit, authorities asked the driver, Nahkeeya Young, to step out of the vehicle to talk. They say she complied for them to search the vehicle.

That’s when officials say they found a cardboard box in the back of the SUV.

Inside the box, they say they found several bags of meth.

According to officials, there was over five pounds of meth in the car.

All three of them were arrested and booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

They are all facing dealing charges.

