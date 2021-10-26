Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts

According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading because the filling uses fewer strawberries than expected.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A New York woman is suing the Kellogg Co. over the fruit filling in its Pop-Tarts.

The woman filed the lawsuit against the company in New York last week.

According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading because the filling uses fewer strawberries than expected.

The complainant said the pastry contains more pears and apples than strawberries.

The lawsuit calls for a jury trial and asks for more than $5 million in damages.

The lawyers representing this case are also representing an Illinois woman who sued Kellogg in August and who made similar allegations.

Kellogg has not commented on the lawsuits.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to crash at Highway 41 and Wolf Hills Road in Henderson.
Name released of person killed in Hwy 41 crash in Henderson
2nd person arrested after shooting and stabbing on Ruston Ave.
2nd person arrested after shooting and stabbing on Ruston Ave.
Prostitution arrests made after raid at Newburgh spa
Prostitution arrests made after raid at Newburgh spa
Police: Woman claims voices told her to shoot husband
Police: Woman claims voices told her to shoot husband
Autopsy results released for victim killed inside Stinson Ave. home
Autopsy results released for victim killed inside Stinson Ave. home

Latest News

Possible human bones found in Henderson Co.
FILE - This Sept. 27, 2011, file photo, shows a gopher frog at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans....
Wildlife agencies to cancel 2 Trump endangered species rules
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 5, 2009 file photo, Bronx resident Claudette Colvin talks about...
Civil rights pioneer seeks expungement of ‘55 arrest record
Zoo officials said 11 lions were tested for the virus after their keepers became concerned the...
11 unvaccinated African lions test positive for COVID-19 at the Denver Zoo
Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg said recently leaked documents paint a false picture of the...
Zuckerberg criticizes Facebook's portrayal in media