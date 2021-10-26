Birthday Club
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Some in Lynnville could be without gas this morning. Officials say a car crashed and hit a gas line. It left gas spewing and some could be wondering when it will be fixed.

A woman charged in a gruesome Evansville murder is expected back in court today. Almost a week later, why police say the case has been very tough to piece together.

Millions of more kids could soon be eligible for a COVID shot. The FDA could recommend authorization on a vaccine for ages five to 11.

Their stamp of approval would push the decision into the hands of the CDC’s vaccine advisors.

