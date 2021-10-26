Birthday Club
Tri-state hospitals prepare for pediatric COVID-19 vaccines

By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An FDA panel has approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages five to 11, and Tri-State hospitals are gearing up to administer them.

A step closer to getting everyone protected against COVID-19, with full approval for pediatric vaccines on the horizon.

Dr. Heidi Dunniway with Ascension St. Vincent says kids will be more safe with that extra protection.

“So far the only protection we have for that age group is relying on adults around them to be vaccinated and safe, and trying to keep kids masking which we know is challenging, but we’ve been trying to do that in schools,” said Dunniway. “This offers another layer of protection for kids.”

With another age group for healthcare workers to vaccinate, the CDC has given sites that’ll be providing pediatric vaccines a guideline to prepare.

“First and foremost we want to be safe,” said Dunniway. “We want to make it a safe and comfortable environment. The dosing for kids is different than it is for adults, five to 11 get a lower dose.”

With today’s FDA vote, the CDC has to decide whether to recommend it for kids, and which kids should get them. We’re told they’ll be meeting next week.

“The studies and reason for all of these steps in the process to authorize vaccines for this age group are to ensure that it’s as safe as possible,” Dunniway said.

Dr. Dunniway says a headache and low grade fever are the most severe symptoms studies have shown in this age group.

