TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 68 in Lynnville shutdown

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Highway 68 in Lynnville has been shutdown due to a gas leak.

It happened at 68 and Peach Street near Diana’s hair salon.

They say a car went off the road, and hit a natural gas transition valve that supplies Lynnville.

Lynnville Volunteer Fire Chief, Tim Reibold says some of his fire units were doing routine training when they spotted the woman’s headlights, and went to investigate.

Reibold says they found the car sitting on the broken natural gas valve, and the car was still running.

They had to carefully free the driver, and she is being checked out at the scene.

They say the break is significant, and people in the Lynnville area could be without natural gas until Tuesday.

The highway is closed to all traffic.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.