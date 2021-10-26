Birthday Club
Sunny Wednesday, gloomy, windy and wet Thu-Fri

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunshine returned to the Tri-State on Tuesday as forecast. Highs struggled to get to 60-degrees, as northerly winds kept the chilly Canadian air flowing across the region. Wednesday will be the nicest day of the week with sunny skies and a high of 65. A powerful storm system will pass through the Ohio Valley from late Wednesday night through early Saturday morning. Clouds and rain will return, along with gusty winds at 15-25mph on Thursday and early Friday. A few thunderstorms are possible, but severe weather is not expected. Temps will stay in the mid to upper 50s. Rain will linger through Friday, so wet conditions for Friday night football. Skies will clear over the weekend and highs will return to the 60s.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

