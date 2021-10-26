Birthday Club
Pritzker: Prepare now to vaccinate kids aged 5 to 11

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced that 500,000 COVID vaccines will be available for kids aged five to 11 once final approval is given by the CDC.

Pritzker says once that “OK” is given, kid-sized doses will be sent to pharmacies and pediatricians across the state.

The Governor encouraged parents to start making appointments for their children now.

He says doses could start to be given as early as next week.

