Possible human bones found in Henderson Co.

By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after possible human remains were found in the northern part of the county.

Sheriff Crafton tells us a partial skull and some other bones, that appear to be human, were discovered a few days ago.

He says they’ve been sent to the medical examiner in Louisville.

The Sheriff says despite rumors, they don’t know how old the bones are or how the person may have died.

We’ll keep you updated.

