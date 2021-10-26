Part of U.S. 60 closing in Henderson for culvert replacement

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials say there will be a cross drain replacement on U.S. 60 in Henderson County.

The work will begin on Monday, November 1, and the the road will stay closed through Friday, November 5.

Officials say the culvert is approximately 19′ in width and 40′ long.

All traffic will be detoured via KY 811.

Message boards will be placed in Henderson near U.S. 41 and in Owensboro near the GRADD office alerting trucks to detour via the Audubon Parkway.

Drivers can take KY 811 to Mudd Road to U.S. 60. The detour is approximately a mile and a half long.

