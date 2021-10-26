Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Ohio mother in D.C to fight for justice for son slain by police

Samaria Rice marched through Lafayette Square on behalf of her son, Tamir Rice, shot by Cleveland Police in 2014.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - “It has not been easy, let me tell y’all,” said Samaria Rice, the mother of Tamir Rice who was fatally shot by Cleveland police in 2014. Calling for justice for her 12-year-old son, Rice marched through Lafayette Square in front of The White House, Tuesday.

Supporters at the rally are hopeful federal officials will take a second look at Tamir’s case.

“Nov. 22 will be seven years that I’ve been fighting for justice for my son,” said Rice.

Speaking to a crowd of supporters, Ms. Rice shared her determination for the Justice Department to take another look at her son’s death. According to Rice and her legal team, the Obama administration determined further investigation was needed.

“The last administration felt it was probable cause to convene a grand jury, and the Trump administration just sat on it,” said Rice.

Tamir was killed in November 2014 after a 911 call was placed alerting police to quote “a guy with a pistol.” The gun Tamir was playing with was a toy.

Surveillance video from the shooting shows a Cleveland police cruiser responding to the call. It pulled up to a park gazebo where Tamir was sitting.

The video shows within seconds of arriving, Officer Timothy Loehmann shot the 12-year-old. Officer Frank Garmback also responded to the call.

On the local level, the officers weren’t charged with any wrongdoing.

The case made it to the federal level with the Justice Department quietly closing the case last December. Officials declined charges against the officers saying the video was “too poor quality for prosecutors to conclusively establish what happened.”

The Rice family disputes this. “I have a meeting tomorrow with the DOJ, and I’m asking that they reopen Tamir’s case on a federal level because his civil rights were violated,” said Rice.

Rice is scheduled to meet with DOJ representatives Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to crash at Highway 41 and Wolf Hills Road in Henderson.
Name released of person killed in Hwy 41 crash in Henderson
Prostitution arrests made after raid at Newburgh spa
Prostitution arrests made after raid at Newburgh spa
2nd person arrested after shooting and stabbing on Ruston Ave.
2nd person arrested after shooting and stabbing on Ruston Ave.
Police: Woman claims voices told her to shoot husband
Police: Woman claims voices told her to shoot husband
Autopsy results released for victim killed inside Stinson Ave. home
Autopsy results released for victim killed inside Stinson Ave. home

Latest News

Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday,...
Police: Suspect in Boise, Idaho, mall shooting dies
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 5, 2009 file photo, Bronx resident Claudette Colvin talks about...
Civil rights pioneer seeks expungement of ‘55 arrest record
Pfizer says the vaccine is about 90% effective against symptomatic infection.
FDA advisers back Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for young kids
FILE- The online Boorito deal will last four days, Oct. 28-31.
Chipotle unveils virtual Boorito Halloween deal
Ribbon-cutting held at Mesker Park Zoo’s penguin exhibit
Ribbon-cutting held at Mesker Park Zoo’s penguin exhibit