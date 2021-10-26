Man pleads guilty to 39 counts in Evansville sex crimes investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A former Evansville phone store employee had pleaded guilty to several sex crimes.

Officials with the prosecutor’s office say 26-year-old Cameron Wynne pled guilty to 39 separate counts.

They are:

- Attempted Sexual Battery – Level 6 Felony

- Six counts of Sexual Battery – Level 6 Felony

- Five counts of Public Indecency – Class A Misdemeanor

- Fourteen counts of Public Voyeurism – Class A Misdemeanor

- Seven counts of Conversion – Class A Misdemeanor

- Four counts of Battery – Class B Misdemeanor

- Two counts of Battery by Bodily Waste – Class B Misdemeanor

Officials say Cameron Wynne worked at an Evansville phone store and recorded himself committing sexually related crimes against women.

They say Wynne will be sentenced to a total of seven years with the first five years at the Indiana Department of Corrections and two years suspended to probation.

