Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to 39 counts in Evansville sex crimes investigation

Cameron Wynne.
Cameron Wynne.(Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A former Evansville phone store employee had pleaded guilty to several sex crimes.

Officials with the prosecutor’s office say 26-year-old Cameron Wynne pled guilty to 39 separate counts.

They are:

- Attempted Sexual Battery – Level 6 Felony

- Six counts of Sexual Battery – Level 6 Felony

- Five counts of Public Indecency – Class A Misdemeanor

- Fourteen counts of Public Voyeurism – Class A Misdemeanor

- Seven counts of Conversion – Class A Misdemeanor

- Four counts of Battery – Class B Misdemeanor

- Two counts of Battery by Bodily Waste – Class B Misdemeanor

Officials say Cameron Wynne worked at an Evansville phone store and recorded himself committing sexually related crimes against women.

[Employee at AT&T store accused of exposing himself to customers]

They say Wynne will be sentenced to a total of seven years with the first five years at the Indiana Department of Corrections and two years suspended to probation.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to crash at Highway 41 and Wolf Hills Road in Henderson.
Name released of person killed in Hwy 41 crash in Henderson
2nd person arrested after shooting and stabbing on Ruston Ave.
2nd person arrested after shooting and stabbing on Ruston Ave.
Prostitution arrests made after raid at Newburgh spa
Prostitution arrests made after raid at Newburgh spa
Police: Woman claims voices told her to shoot husband
Police: Woman claims voices told her to shoot husband
Autopsy results released for victim killed inside Stinson Ave. home
Autopsy results released for victim killed inside Stinson Ave. home

Latest News

Indiana COVID-19
Ind. passes 16K COVID-19 related deaths
Evansville fall leaf pickup set to start Nov. 1
Driver hits natural gas unit in Lynnville.
Driver hits natural gas unit in Lynnville
Green River District reports 5 new COVID deaths, 166 cases since Fri.