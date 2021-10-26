Birthday Club
Ind. passes 16K COVID-19 related deaths

Indiana COVID-19
Indiana COVID-19(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,471 new COVID-19 cases and 57 new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is now 1,012,606 cases and 16,022 deaths.

The state map shows one new COVID-19 death in three of our area counties. They are Vanderburgh, Dubois, and Pike.

It shows 24 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 10 new cases in Dubois and Warrick Counties, eight new cases in Gibson County, four new cases in Posey and Spencer Counties, and one new case in Perry and Pike Counties.

Any Hoosier 12 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at any vaccine clinic at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 32,358 cases, 482 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 8,291 cases, 132 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 11,314 cases, 188 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 2,658 cases, 52 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 3,779 cases, 44 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 6,621 cases, 115 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 3,412 cases, 43 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 2,297 cases, 44 deaths

