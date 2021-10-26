Ind. passes 16K COVID-19 related deaths

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,471 new COVID-19 cases and 57 new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is now 1,012,606 cases and 16,022 deaths.

The state map shows one new COVID-19 death in three of our area counties. They are Vanderburgh, Dubois, and Pike.

It shows 24 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 10 new cases in Dubois and Warrick Counties, eight new cases in Gibson County, four new cases in Posey and Spencer Counties, and one new case in Perry and Pike Counties.

Any Hoosier 12 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at any vaccine clinic at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 32,358 cases, 482 deaths

Dubois Co. - 8,291 cases, 132 deaths

Warrick Co. - 11,314 cases, 188 deaths

Perry Co. - 2,658 cases, 52 deaths

Posey Co. - 3,779 cases, 44 deaths

Gibson Co. - 6,621 cases, 115 deaths

Spencer Co. - 3,412 cases, 43 deaths

Pike Co. - 2,297 cases, 44 deaths

