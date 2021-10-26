I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project Now Accepting Bids

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials confirm Monday marked the first official day the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet requested technical, and price proposals from contracting teams for the I-69 Ohio River Crossing project.

KYTC has a short list of three proposers.

“It’s a process that takes a lot of work from the teams as they come in and take a look at things and say ok the project team has looked at this,” Mindy Peterson, the spokesperson for the project says. “They have some early design plans. What could we maybe do a little bit differently, and is that something that would function better? Is that something that would possibly save some dollars?”

Peterson confirms the proposals will be due by Nov. 15, with the Best-Value design team winner being announced Dec. 15.

“When you start talking about these milestones we’re hitting so closely together, just pushing momentum forward, it’s a very positive thing,” said Peterson. “This project is very positive for Western Kentucky and the Evansville area.”

Project leaders say the I-69 ORX is divided into two separate parts.

Section one focuses on improvements in Henderson, and it will extend I-69 by more than six miles. It will cost about $237 million.

Officials say construction is expected to begin in early 2022 and last until 2025 for Section one.

Meanwhile, Section 2 is a bistate project between Indiana and Kentucky which will complete the I-69 connection from US 60 in Henderson to I-69 in Evansville.

