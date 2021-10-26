Evansville fall leaf pickup set to start Nov. 1

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s annual fall leaf pickup starts next week.

Beginning November 1, Evansville residents who pay for trash service with their monthly Evansville Water bill can take part in this annual program.

Officials say eligible residents can place properly bagged leaves next to the curb for pickup by Republic Services on their regular trash collection day.

They say leaves must be in biodegradable plastic or paper leaf bags or in containers.

Those bags must be in manageable, organized piles and placed curbside near your trash and recycling bins.

Bags and containers should be at the pickup location before 6 a.m. on the day of your normal trash collection.

Officials say bags should only be placed at the pickup location on your normal day of trash collection, not days in advance.

You can find more information on the program here.

It runs through December 14.

