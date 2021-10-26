Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Evansville fall leaf pickup set to start Nov. 1

(Pexels)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s annual fall leaf pickup starts next week.

Beginning November 1, Evansville residents who pay for trash service with their monthly Evansville Water bill can take part in this annual program.

Officials say eligible residents can place properly bagged leaves next to the curb for pickup by Republic Services on their regular trash collection day.

They say leaves must be in biodegradable plastic or paper leaf bags or in containers.

Those bags must be in manageable, organized piles and placed curbside near your trash and recycling bins.

Bags and containers should be at the pickup location before 6 a.m. on the day of your normal trash collection.

Officials say bags should only be placed at the pickup location on your normal day of trash collection, not days in advance.

You can find more information on the program here.

It runs through December 14.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to crash at Highway 41 and Wolf Hills Road in Henderson.
Name released of person killed in Hwy 41 crash in Henderson
2nd person arrested after shooting and stabbing on Ruston Ave.
2nd person arrested after shooting and stabbing on Ruston Ave.
Prostitution arrests made after raid at Newburgh spa
Prostitution arrests made after raid at Newburgh spa
Police: Woman claims voices told her to shoot husband
Police: Woman claims voices told her to shoot husband
Autopsy results released for victim killed inside Stinson Ave. home
Autopsy results released for victim killed inside Stinson Ave. home

Latest News

Indiana COVID-19
Ind. passes 16K COVID-19 related deaths
Cameron Wynne.
Man pleads guilty to 39 counts in Evansville sex crimes investigation
Driver hits natural gas unit in Lynnville.
Driver hits natural gas unit in Lynnville
Green River District reports 5 new COVID deaths, 166 cases since Fri.