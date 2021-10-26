Evansville City Council hires independent firm for redistricting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a contentious city council meeting Monday night, the Evansville City Council voted to hire an independent firm to help in its redistricting.

Not everyone is onboard though.

It’s a responsibility the council faces after every census - to make sure voting districts are re-evaluated to ensure fair local elections. A few months ago the council voted unanimously to spend around $50,000 on an independent firm to help with the process.

Now that Main Street Communications has been chosen, not everyone is happy with the decision.

Justin Elpers, republican council member from Evansville’s 3rd ward, said, “I just don’t see how, if we hire this company, that they’re going to leave their partisanship at the door and be fair and balanced.”

That’s because Main Street Communications is a media firm, specializing in helping democratic candidates win office - but they also consult with redistricting.

Main Street Communications, as well as other members of the city council, say hiring firms like this is common. The company says all they’ll do is offer three potential maps, it’s up to the council to accept or reject them.

Zac Heronemus, democratic representative from the 5th ward, said, “As with anything on city council, a majority ruling in favor has to occur. So, when these maps come forward, if everybody’s not in favor of it, then I guess we’ll have to, you know, go back to the drawing board.”

Of the nine members on the council, democrats have a majority, but the group chose Ron Beane, a republican, to be council president.

Beane was also the only republican to vote in favor of hiring Main Street Communications.

“All consulting firms, virtually all that I know of, are partisan one way or the other,” said Beane. “What I made sure of, as Zac was out talking to these people, is that the process would be open and fair. We would be given as a council, options on which map to use, and we would be involved in the process of developing those maps.”

The firm will now start the work of creating fair maps, and trying to make as many people happy as it can.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.