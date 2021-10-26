Detectives reflect on gruesome Evansville west side shooting and murder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re learning more about the man found dead inside of a west side home in Evansville last week.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s office says 50-year-old Timothy Ivy died by strangulation.

[Previous Story: Arrest affidavit shows new details in deadly incident at Evansville home]

”As it goes along, this was almost a real life episode of dateline,” Det. Sgt. Peter DeYoung the Evansville Police Department Supervisor on scene said.

”At first we weren’t sure if it was a valid complaint by the woman. Of course we want to treat due to the seriousness of the complain as valid, but there’s still part of you ,well maybe that’s not really happening cause it almost seems unbelievable,” Det. Sgt. DeYoung said.

Detective Sgt. DeYoung has been the lead and worked several other murders during his time in law enforcement, he says for himself, and plenty of others, detaching from the situation is necessary.

”You can look at them through a scientific lens like this is a person, and they have been wrapped up with duct tape. That duct tape you can identify as evidence. When you start to think of them as a father, or a brother, or a son in certain situations, that’s when it starts to hit home a little bit differently,” Det. Sgt. DeYoung said.

With incidents like these, the detective says, it can affect those first responders differently, it’s just a matter of recognizing it.

”For me when we have a big scene like that I’m focused on what tasks need to be accomplished for this to be successful. I think where a lot of the thinking about it occurs is at a later time, I think having other officers to talk to is always a good thing,” Det. Sgt. DeYoung said.

He says the scene in the 1800 block of Stinson Avenue was very complicated and if it wasn’t for the patrol response, it would have been a lot harder for detectives to navigate.

”Dozens of shell casings on the outside of the residence and then in the inside of the residence we’re trying to reconstruct a pretty gruesome scenario with people confined,” Det. Sgt. DeYoung said.

The detective says there’s still plenty to go through and more interviews to be had regarding this case but a prosecution is the hope.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.