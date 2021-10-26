Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Detectives reflect on gruesome Evansville west side shooting and murder

By Jessica Costello
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re learning more about the man found dead inside of a west side home in Evansville last week.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s office says 50-year-old Timothy Ivy died by strangulation.

[Previous Story: Arrest affidavit shows new details in deadly incident at Evansville home]

”As it goes along, this was almost a real life episode of dateline,” Det. Sgt. Peter DeYoung the Evansville Police Department Supervisor on scene said.

”At first we weren’t sure if it was a valid complaint by the woman. Of course we want to treat due to the seriousness of the complain as valid, but there’s still part of you ,well maybe that’s not really happening cause it almost seems unbelievable,” Det. Sgt. DeYoung said.

Detective Sgt. DeYoung has been the lead and worked several other murders during his time in law enforcement, he says for himself, and plenty of others, detaching from the situation is necessary.

”You can look at them through a scientific lens like this is a person, and they have been wrapped up with duct tape. That duct tape you can identify as evidence. When you start to think of them as a father, or a brother, or a son in certain situations, that’s when it starts to hit home a little bit differently,” Det. Sgt. DeYoung said.

With incidents like these, the detective says, it can affect those first responders differently, it’s just a matter of recognizing it.

”For me when we have a big scene like that I’m focused on what tasks need to be accomplished for this to be successful. I think where a lot of the thinking about it occurs is at a later time, I think having other officers to talk to is always a good thing,” Det. Sgt. DeYoung said.

He says the scene in the 1800 block of Stinson Avenue was very complicated and if it wasn’t for the patrol response, it would have been a lot harder for detectives to navigate.

”Dozens of shell casings on the outside of the residence and then in the inside of the residence we’re trying to reconstruct a pretty gruesome scenario with people confined,” Det. Sgt. DeYoung said.

The detective says there’s still plenty to go through and more interviews to be had regarding this case but a prosecution is the hope.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to crash at Highway 41 and Wolf Hills Road in Henderson.
Name released of person killed in Hwy 41 crash in Henderson
2nd person arrested after shooting and stabbing on Ruston Ave.
2nd person arrested after shooting and stabbing on Ruston Ave.
Police: Woman claims voices told her to shoot husband
Police: Woman claims voices told her to shoot husband
Autopsy results released for victim killed inside Stinson Ave. home
Autopsy results released for victim killed inside Stinson Ave. home
Prostitution arrests made after raid at Newburgh spa
Prostitution arrests made after raid at Newburgh spa

Latest News

The box at EFD station 16 will open on Thursday.
Evansville installs two Safe Haven Baby Boxes
TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 68 in Lynnville shutdown
TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 68 in Lynnville shutdown
Evansville installs two Safe Haven Baby Boxes
Evansville installs two Safe Haven Baby Boxes
10/25 14 First Look
10/25 14 First Look