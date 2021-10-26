Birthday Club
Daviess Co. to start accepting ‘Trash for Cash’ applications next week

(Pexels)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Starting next week, the Daviess County Fiscal Court will be accepting applications for the 2022 “Trash for Cash” program.

Judge-Executive Al Mattingly says the program is a fundraising opportunity for nonprofits in the community.

Officials say volunteers can raise money for their organizations while helping to keep county roads clean.

They say funding for the program comes from the state’s environmental remediation fee of $1.75 per ton of garbage hauled to the county landfill and transfer station.

“We don’t know how much money we will receive from the state yet,” said David Smith, Director of Legislative Services. “Typically, it’s in the $50,000 to $60,000 range. When we get that figure, then we can calculate how many roads and the price per mile that we are able to give out.”

Organizers say “Trash for Cash” participants will receive a minimum of $100 per centerline mile of roads cleaned.

You can apply here.

You can return the completed form to the Solid Waste Department.

Applications are due by December 1.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

