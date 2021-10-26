Cool and sunny today, rain likely Thursday and Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The few clouds that are still lingering across our region will clear this morning, leaving us with plenty of sunshine all day long. Despite the sunshine, today will certainly have a crisp, late October feel! We are starting the day with temperatures ranging from the mid 40s to low 50s, and we will only climb into the lower 60s this afternoon.

Overnight, a few clouds will move back in as our temperatures fall into the lower 40s. I would not be surprised if a couple locations even dipped into the upper 30s by Wednesday morning.

We will see some scattered clouds on and off throughout the day Wednesday, but I think, in general, our skies will be mostly sunny. Wednesday will also be just a couple degrees warmer than today with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Rain returns to the forecast Wednesday night and continues on and off through the end of the week as a low pressure system tracks directly over our region Thursday into Friday before tapering off to the northeast by Saturday.

The fronts on this system will be occluded in our area, which means the cold front is catching up to and overrunning the warm front. The focus of any thunderstorm activity, and certainly any chance of severe weather, will be farther south by where those two fronts first intersect. We may get a brief rumble of thunder at some point, but it looks like this system will be mainly showers for us.

We will likely see multiple rounds of rain on and off throughout both Thursday and Friday with isolated chances lingering into Saturday. In total, from Wednesday night through Saturday, most of us will probably pick up 0.75-1.5″ of rain.

The clouds and rain will have an impact on our temperatures. The morning lows will be around 50° with afternoon highs around 60° Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Mostly sunny skies return just in time for Halloween with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s Sunday afternoon and lows in the low to mid 40s that night.

