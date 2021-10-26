Bridges Out of Poverty teaching Evansville community

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -An initiative focused on teaching the community more about social structure and poverty was in Evansville on Tuesday.

It’s never a bad thing to learn more about your neighbors, their backgrounds and even their struggles.

“Bridges Out of Poverty is an initiative started several years ago by Ms. Ruby Payne and it spread like wildfire all throughout the nation,” Emily Parker, a Bridges Out of Poverty Trainer said.

And that’s exactly what Bridges Out of Poverty is set out to do.

“It focuses on the three hidden rules of class. It talks about people in poverty, generational and situational. People who are middle class and people who are wealthy. And once we really understand all of the hidden rules that all of these different classes of people have and bring with them to our workplace, communities, churches, we really can work better together,” Parker said.

45 people from all different backgrounds signed up for today’s classes and some say this powerful knowledge can help both in their work life and in their social life.

“For us to serve our clients to the best of our ability it’s important that we understand the values that our clients bring to the table,” Hailey Miller, a therapist at Lampion Center and participant said.

With several different activities, group projects and lessons, representatives say each participant walks away with at least some kind of new understanding for people in poverty.

“The Bridges Out of Poverty training would be beneficial for anybody to come to. No matter where on the social-economic status you fall on, we’re all a part of the Evansville community. We’re all a part of the Tri-State community,” Miller said.

To learn more about the initiative click here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.