Traffic Alert: Paving begins this week on KY 120 and KY 293 in Webster Co.

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for drivers in Webster County.

According to the Kentucky Transporation Cabinet, crews are set to start paving Monday on KY 120. State officials say this work will begin at mile marker 13.104 from Red Oak School extending to Gooch Jones Road.

On Wednesday, KYTC officials say crews will also be working on KY 293, beginning at mile marker 6.311 from 0.008 miles south of the leading end, extending North to KY 270.

Officials ask drivers to expect slower speeds and possible delays.

Both paving efforts are scheduled to be finished by the end of the week.

