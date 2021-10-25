Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 10

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees for Week 10.

Jay Smith, RB, Reitz: The Panthers playmaker brought grit and intensity into the first round sectional game against Boonville, rushing 58 times for 335 yards and 5 touchdowns. He also caught a 23 yard pass to propel the Panthers to a 41-34 victory. They will advance to the sectional semifinal at Northview Friday night.

Jaiden Thomas, RB, Bosse: Our week two player of the week has not slowed down. So far, Thomas has rushed for over 800 total yards and six touchdowns. On Friday against Corydon Central, he rushed 8 times for 173 yards and three touchdowns to help defeat the Panthers 60-10. The bulldogs will take on Heritage Hills in the sectional semifinals.

Bryce Humphrey, RB, Mater Dei: The playmaker had an impressive game to kickoff the playoffs. He totaled 91 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 4 defensive tackles in the Wildcats 42-6 victory over Forest Park. Humphrey and the Wildcats will take on Linton Stockton in the sectional semifinals.

Brayden Malone, WR, Gibson So.: The senior was a solid target for Brady Allen, catching three passes for 129 yards and a touchdown in the impressive 49-16 defeat over Mount Vernon. With Malone toting the rock, the Titans look prepared to take on Salem.

