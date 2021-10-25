Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old called to report his 9-year-old brother...
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old called to report his 9-year-old brother had been dead for a year and was inside the home. Deputies responded and found the body, as well as the teen and two other siblings, ages 10 and 7, who had apparently been abandoned by adults.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - A sheriff in Texas says the skeletal remains of a child and three abandoned children have been found in an apartment.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old called to report his 9-year-old brother had been dead for a year and was inside the home.

Deputies responded and found the body, as well as the teen and two other siblings, ages 10 and 7.

The sheriff says it appears the surviving children had been abandoned by adults and were fending for each other.

The mother of the children and her boyfriend were later located and were being questioned.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alert Day
On alert for possible severe storms overnight
The Elberfeld Fire Department says one of their firefighters died on Saturday morning.
Warrick Co. firefighter dies after medical emergency in the line of duty
Police: Man shot by wife in Madisonville shooting dies from injuries.
Police: Man shot by wife in Madisonville shooting dies from injuries
Alert Day
On alert for storms Sunday night/early Monday
Division St. and Rotherwood Ave. fire
Person escapes Evansville house fire by climbing onto roof

Latest News

Crews closing Power Drive in Jasper
Thousands of Sudanese protesters took to the streets Thursday, Oct. 25, 2021, to voice their...
Sudan PM held in apparent coup; general declares emergency
OMU to start routine water flushing
Human-incurred carbon dioxide emissions, which result mostly from burning fossil fuels like oil...
UN: Greenhouse gas concentrations hit a new record in 2020
Pfizer says the vaccine is about 90% effective against symptomatic infection.
Vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11 could be available in early November