Ramp restrictions set for US 41/I-69 in Evansville

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation announced lane restrictions for the interchange at US 41 and I-69/Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Officials say it should start on, or around Monday.

Contractors will begin installing foundations for high-mast lights.

During this operation, officials say workers will restrict one ramp at a time and the work will be performed on each of the ramps at the interchange.

Work is expected to last for about three weeks on each ramp. They say work is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

During the operation, the ramps will be restricted to a width of 12-feet.

INDOT says wider loads should seek an alternate route using the nearest numbered state, U.S., or Interstate routes.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

