Prostitution arrests made after raid at Newburgh spa

Sumei Zhange and Chumei Peng
Sumei Zhange and Chumei Peng(Warrick Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Lesya Feinstein and Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Two women are facing prostitution charges after a raid at a spa earlier this month in Newburgh.

The Sheriff says it happened at Beachfoot Spa, which is in a complex near the Highway 66 and 261 intersection.

He says 59-year-old Chumei Peng and 51-year-old Sumei Zhange are charged with prostitution and promoting prostitution.

Both women have since bonded out.

Lesya Feinstein will have reports tonight on 14 News.

Chumei Peng
Chumei Peng(Warrick Co. Sheriff's Office)
Sumei Zhange
Sumei Zhange(Warrick Co. Sheriff's Office)

