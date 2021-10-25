Prostitution arrests made after raid at Newburgh spa

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Two women are facing prostitution charges after a raid at a spa earlier this month in Newburgh.

The Sheriff says it happened at Beachfoot Spa, which is in a complex near the Highway 66 and 261 intersection.

He says 59-year-old Chumei Peng and 51-year-old Sumei Zhange are charged with prostitution and promoting prostitution.

Both women have since bonded out.

