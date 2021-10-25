Prostitution arrests made after raid at Newburgh spa
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Two women are facing prostitution charges after a raid at a spa earlier this month in Newburgh.
The Sheriff says it happened at Beachfoot Spa, which is in a complex near the Highway 66 and 261 intersection.
He says 59-year-old Chumei Peng and 51-year-old Sumei Zhange are charged with prostitution and promoting prostitution.
Both women have since bonded out.
Lesya Feinstein will have reports tonight on 14 News.
