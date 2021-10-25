Birthday Club
Police: Woman facing assault charges after shooting husband in Madisonville

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A woman is in police custody after officers say she shot her husband on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Madisonville Police Department, the shooting happened at a home on Harrig Street. Police say officers were sent in response to a domestic violence complaint.

When police arrived, officials say they quickly secured the scene and found the man, who’s been identified as 61-year-old Benigno Feliciano. Officers say he’s been taken to an out-of-state medical facility to get treated for his injuries, but is considered stable at this time.

After an initial investigation, police arrested the wife, now identified as 54-year-old Ravan Hamlett, and charged her with assault in the first degree related to domestic violence.

MPD officials say they plan to release more details on the investigation Monday.

