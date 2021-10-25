Birthday Club
Penguin exhibit at Mesker Park Zoo opening this week

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mesker Park Zoo is set to cut the ribbon on its new penguin exhibit this week.

You’ll be able to see those penguins for yourself on Wednesday when the zoo opens, but officials will host a ribbon-cutting on Tuesday.

Zoo management says it’s taken a lot of time and manpower to bring a dozen Humbolt Penguins here.

Right now, they’re getting used to their new home.

Mesker Park hasn’t released the details for the grand opening, but we’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

