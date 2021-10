OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Municipal Utilities customers might notice some cloudiness in their drinking water this week.

Crews will start flushing waterlines Monday.

That will go on all week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

OMU says if your water is cloudy, let it run until it clears.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.