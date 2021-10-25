Birthday Club
Ohio River bank cleanup starts this week in Owensboro

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Owensboro is partnering up with Specialty Foods Group and the Army Reserve to help clean the banks of the Ohio River.

They will remove heavy overgrowth and debris that has washed ashore on the west side of the English Park boat ramp.

Officials with the City say they realized that there are homeless people that camp in tents along the banks of the Ohio River.

That’s why they partnered with St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter, who they say gave notice to those people before the cleaning event. They say St. Benedict’s also offered them a place to stay.

The cleanup will begin on Monday and is expected to continue until Thursday, November 11.

