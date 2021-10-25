Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

No injuries reported following house fire in Henderson Co.

No injuries reported following house fire in Henderson Co.
No injuries reported following house fire in Henderson Co.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Nobody was hurt after a house fire broke out on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Niagara Volunteer Fire Department, the fire happened at a home on March Lane in Henderson County.

Officials say the fire started in a child’s bedroom, but the family and their pets safely made it out before crews arrived.

Niagara Fire Chief Glenn Powell tells 14 News the bedroom and entryway had heavy damage. He says several doors in the home were shut, which helped save many of their belongings. However, other rooms, such as the kitchen, had heavy smoke damage.

Officials say crews were on scene for about two hours.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: 2 dead, including 1 shot by authorities at Evansville home
Coroner reveals autopsy results of suspect in Stinson Ave. shooting; identifies victim
The Elberfeld Fire Department says one of their firefighters died on Saturday morning.
Warrick Co. firefighter dies after medical emergency in the line of duty
Alert Day
On alert for storms Sunday night/early Monday
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting
Long-lost class ring reunited with owner after 30 years
Long-lost class ring reunited with owner after 30 years

Latest News

Evansville city leaders prepare for Homeless Experience Project
Evansville city leaders prepare for Homeless Experience Project
Person escapes Evansville house fire by climbing onto roof
Person escapes Evansville house fire by climbing onto roof
Evansville city leaders prepare for Homeless Experience Project
Evansville city leaders prepare for Homeless Experience Project
Division St. and Rotherwood Ave. fire
Person escapes Evansville house fire by climbing onto roof