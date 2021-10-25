No injuries reported following house fire in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Nobody was hurt after a house fire broke out on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Niagara Volunteer Fire Department, the fire happened at a home on March Lane in Henderson County.

Officials say the fire started in a child’s bedroom, but the family and their pets safely made it out before crews arrived.

Niagara Fire Chief Glenn Powell tells 14 News the bedroom and entryway had heavy damage. He says several doors in the home were shut, which helped save many of their belongings. However, other rooms, such as the kitchen, had heavy smoke damage.

Officials say crews were on scene for about two hours.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.