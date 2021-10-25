Mostly cloudy, cool and breezy Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A line of storms moved through the Tri-State overnight, bringing us some heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds, but thankfully most of the severe storms and all of the tornadoes stayed off to our west.

Those storms will continue to push off to the east this morning as the cold front behind all the storms moves through the Tri-State, but clouds and a few spotty sprinkles may wrap around on the backside of this system throughout the day.

That cold front will change our wind direction, which will have a big impact on our temperatures. Yesterday, we had a warm breeze coming in from the south that pushed our temperatures into the upper 70s to low 80s. Today, our wind will be coming from the west-northwest at around 10 to 18 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.

That flow of cool, northerly air will cause our temperatures to gradually fall throughout the day. We are starting the day with temperatures in the low 60s, but we will start dipping into the upper 50s later this morning before falling into the low to mid 50s this afternoon.

Overnight, the clouds will gradually begin to clear as our temperatures fall back into the low to mid 40s. The wind will be coming from the northwest at around 7 to 14 mph with gusts as high as 21 mph.

The breezy conditions will let up on Tuesday and mostly sunny skies will return as high pressure moves into our region. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

We will climb a couple more degrees into the low to mid 60s on Wednesday under a mix of sun and clouds, then rain starts creeping back into the forecast Wednesday night.

A low pressure system will track right over our region Thursday into Friday, bringing us scattered showers on and off throughout both days. Thunderstorms and severe weather are not expected at this time. High temperatures will be in the low 60s Thursday and upper 50s to near 60° Friday.

Some clouds and a stray shower may carry over into Saturday, but Halloween is looking mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.