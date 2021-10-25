Monday Sunrise Headlines

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(WFIE) - We’re tracking some storms right now as they roll through the Tri-State.

Evansville police say one person was shot and another stabbed. We’re told both people were taken to the hospital.

A man is now dead after being shot by his wife in Madisonville. She’s booked in the Hopkins County Jail.

A COVID vaccine is in the works for kids five to 11. The FDA is scheduled to vote this week on whether to recommend authorization.

