Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Memorial girls soccer advancing to state finals for 10th time in program history

By Aaron Hancock and Keaton Eberly
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the world of high school girls soccer, only one team is left to represent southwest Indiana in the IHSAA state championship next weekend - the Memorial Tigers.

Memorial (19-3-1) is heading to the state finals after a convincing 4-1 victory over Brebeuf Jesuit on Saturday.

[HIGHLIGHTS: Brebeuf Jesuit vs. Memorial]

Scoring goals in multiple different ways, Memorial players Avarie Zeller, Ella Hamner, Kate Jackson and Kennedy Neighbors were the ones to find the back of the net for the Tigers. This diverse plan of attack helped spearhead Memorial to clinch the program’s 10th state finals appearance in school history.

The Tigers are slated to square off in the Class 2A state championship at Carroll Stadium in Indianapolis against Mishawaka Marian (20-3), which is making its third overall appearance in the state finals.

Game time is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. CST on Saturday, Oct. 30.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: 2 dead, including 1 shot by authorities at Evansville home
Coroner reveals autopsy results of suspect in Stinson Ave. shooting; identifies victim
The Elberfeld Fire Department says one of their firefighters died on Saturday morning.
Warrick Co. firefighter dies after medical emergency in the line of duty
Alert Day
On alert for storms Sunday night/early Monday
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting
Long-lost class ring reunited with owner after 30 years
Long-lost class ring reunited with owner after 30 years

Latest News

Memorial girls soccer advancing to state finals for 10th time in program history
Memorial girls soccer advancing to state finals for 10th time in program history
IHSAA Logo
Jasper, Princeton girls teams advance to IHSAA cross country state meet
Eagles Nest: USI basketball breakdown
USI women’s cross country wins GLVC championships
KWC hosted their season open against Concordia.
KWC football program continues to show improvement in tough loss to Tiffin