Memorial girls soccer advancing to state finals for 10th time in program history

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the world of high school girls soccer, only one team is left to represent southwest Indiana in the IHSAA state championship next weekend - the Memorial Tigers.

Memorial (19-3-1) is heading to the state finals after a convincing 4-1 victory over Brebeuf Jesuit on Saturday.

[HIGHLIGHTS: Brebeuf Jesuit vs. Memorial]

Scoring goals in multiple different ways, Memorial players Avarie Zeller, Ella Hamner, Kate Jackson and Kennedy Neighbors were the ones to find the back of the net for the Tigers. This diverse plan of attack helped spearhead Memorial to clinch the program’s 10th state finals appearance in school history.

The Tigers are slated to square off in the Class 2A state championship at Carroll Stadium in Indianapolis against Mishawaka Marian (20-3), which is making its third overall appearance in the state finals.

Game time is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. CST on Saturday, Oct. 30.

