Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Massive skeleton bursts out of home for Halloween

By Zachariah Durr and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CLE Weekend/Gray News) – There’s a Halloween display in Ohio that is over-the-top impressive and turning heads.

Cleveland Weekend says Alan Perkins crafted a skeleton so big, it exploded out of his house.

Or at least that’s what it looks like.

The Olmsted Falls resident took industrial-sized foam, PVC pipes, hardware and paint, and created what gives the illusion of a 1,000-foot-tall skeleton bursting from the roof and windows of his home.

Normally Perkins places a spooky wrought-iron fence, fun-loving skeletons and a fake graveyard, complete with the names of his neighbors on the tombstones, in the yard.

But after four years of planning, the oversized skeleton was born.

According to Cleveland Weekend, cars are lining up to check out the display, so Perkins is taking advantage of the attention to raise money for St. Jude’s Research. His goal is to raise $40,000.

Copyright 2021 Cleveland Weekend via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: 1 person shot, 1 stabbed following incident on Ruston Ave.
2nd person arrested after shooting and stabbing on Ruston Ave.
Crews respond to crash at Highway 41 and Wolf Hills Road in Henderson.
1 person dead following crash on Hwy 41 in Henderson
Police: Man shot by wife in Madisonville shooting dies from injuries.
Police: Woman claims voices told her to shoot husband
Alert Day
On alert for possible severe storms overnight
EPD: 2 people dead, 1 shot by authorities at Evansville home.
Autopsy results released for victim killed inside Stinson Ave. home

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2021 file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse, appears for a motion hearing, in...
Attorneys argue on use-of-force experts at Rittenhouse trial
FILE - Former Facebook data scientist Frances Haugen speaks during a hearing of the Senate...
Facebook profits rise amid Facebook Papers findings
The Boise Towne Square shopping mall is located in Idaho’s largest city and is the city’s...
Police: Reports of injuries after shooting in Idaho mall
Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports new COVID-19 death over weekend in Vanderburgh Co.