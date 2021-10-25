Ind. reports new COVID-19 death over weekend in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 912 new COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is now 1,011,197 cases and 15,980 deaths.

The state map shows 19 new cases in Vanderburgh County, four new cases in Dubois County, three new cases in Warrick County, two new cases in Perry, Spencer, and Gibson Counties, one new case in Posey and Pike Counties.

The state does not provide updates over the weekend. According to the totals, there was one new death in Vanderburgh County.

Any Hoosier 12 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at any vaccine clinic at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 32,333 cases, 481 deaths

Dubois Co. - 8,281 cases, 131 deaths

Warrick Co. - 11,305 cases, 189 deaths

Perry Co. - 2,657 cases, 52 deaths

Posey Co. - 3,775 cases, 44 deaths

Gibson Co. - 6,614 cases, 115 deaths

Spencer Co. - 3,407 cases, 43 deaths

Pike Co. - 2,296 cases, 43 deaths

