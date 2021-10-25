Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Ind. reports new COVID-19 death over weekend in Vanderburgh Co.

Indiana COVID-19
Indiana COVID-19(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 912 new COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is now 1,011,197 cases and 15,980 deaths.

The state map shows 19 new cases in Vanderburgh County, four new cases in Dubois County, three new cases in Warrick County, two new cases in Perry, Spencer, and Gibson Counties, one new case in Posey and Pike Counties.

The state does not provide updates over the weekend. According to the totals, there was one new death in Vanderburgh County.

Any Hoosier 12 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at any vaccine clinic at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 32,333 cases, 481 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 8,281 cases, 131 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 11,305 cases, 189 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 2,657 cases, 52 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 3,775 cases, 44 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 6,614 cases, 115 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 3,407 cases, 43 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 2,296 cases, 43 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: 1 person shot, 1 stabbed following incident on Ruston Ave.
2nd person arrested after shooting and stabbing on Ruston Ave.
Crews respond to crash at Highway 41 and Wolf Hills Road in Henderson.
Name released of person killed in Hwy 41 crash in Henderson
Police: Man shot by wife in Madisonville shooting dies from injuries.
Police: Woman claims voices told her to shoot husband
Alert Day
On alert for possible severe storms overnight
EPD: 2 people dead, 1 shot by authorities at Evansville home.
Autopsy results released for victim killed inside Stinson Ave. home

Latest News

Construction starting early 2022 on section 1 of I-69 river crossing in Henderson
10/25 Neighborhood Watch
10/25 Neighborhood Watch
Car hits law office in Evansville
Car hits law office in Evansville
Car hits law office in Evansville
Car hits building in Evansville