Henderson’s Central Park fountain reinstallation starts Tuesday

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The fountain at Central Park in Henderson is headed back home for reinstallation.

It underwent refurbishing at the Alabama foundry where it was fabricated 18 years ago.

City officials say reinstallation is expected to begin Tuesday.

They say the fountain, named “Rebecca,” is a replica of a 19th-century-era fountain that once graced the historic park.

The Riverfront Water Feature is also in the midst of repairs.

The water feature shut down for the season just after Labor Day, a little earlier than usual, to get a jump-start on the work.

Water features are expected to reopen in May 2022 just in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

