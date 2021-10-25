Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Henderson’s Central Park fountain reinstallation starts Tuesday

(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The fountain at Central Park in Henderson is headed back home for reinstallation.

It underwent refurbishing at the Alabama foundry where it was fabricated 18 years ago.

[PREVIOUS: Central Park fountain in Henderson removed for repairs]

City officials say reinstallation is expected to begin Tuesday.

They say the fountain, named “Rebecca,” is a replica of a 19th-century-era fountain that once graced the historic park.

The Riverfront Water Feature is also in the midst of repairs.

The water feature shut down for the season just after Labor Day, a little earlier than usual, to get a jump-start on the work.

Water features are expected to reopen in May 2022 just in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Markus Murphy.
EPD: 1 person shot, 1 stabbed following incident on Ruston Ave.
Crews respond to crash at Highway 41 and Wolf Hills Road in Henderson.
1 person dead following crash on Hwy 41 in Henderson
Police: Man shot by wife in Madisonville shooting dies from injuries.
Police: Woman claims voices told her to shoot husband
Alert Day
On alert for possible severe storms overnight
The Elberfeld Fire Department says one of their firefighters died on Saturday morning.
Warrick Co. firefighter dies after medical emergency in the line of duty

Latest News

Gov. Beshear to hold coronavirus update
EPD: 2 people dead, 1 shot by authorities at Evansville home.
Autopsy results released for victim killed inside Stinson Ave. home
Crash at Fulton and John Street in Evansville
Crash closes Fulton in downtown Evansville
1 person dead following crash on Hwy 41 in Henderson.
1 person dead following crash on Hwy 41 in Henderson