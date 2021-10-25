Henderson water crews working on pump outage

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Water Utility crews are working on a pump outage that occurred at the North Water Treatment Plant on Sunday night.

The city of Henderson posted the update on social media around 8 p.m.

City officials say the RiverWalk between Fifth Street and Sixth Street is temporarily closed while crews work on the outage.

Officials urge people use Main Street as a detour.

HWU crews working tonight at North Water Treatment Plant to work around outage of a large high-service pump, calling into service back-up equipment. RiverWalk to be closed between 5th-6th streets until further notice because of trip hazards. Please use Main Street as your detour. — City of Henderson (@HendersonKY) October 25, 2021

