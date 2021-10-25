Birthday Club
Henderson water crews working on pump outage
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Water Utility crews are working on a pump outage that occurred at the North Water Treatment Plant on Sunday night.

The city of Henderson posted the update on social media around 8 p.m.

City officials say the RiverWalk between Fifth Street and Sixth Street is temporarily closed while crews work on the outage.

Officials urge people use Main Street as a detour.

We will update this story once more information is available.

