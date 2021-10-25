Birthday Club
Feds and Vanderburgh Co. authorities set to announce drug abuse prevention efforts

Civic Center in Evansville, IN
Civic Center in Evansville, IN(14 News)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann is hosting a press conference Monday afternoon.

Officials say he’ll be joined by United States Attorney John Childress, DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Mike Gannon, Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding, and Substance Abuse Council Director Dan Miller.

They are set to announce drug abuse prevention efforts in Vanderburgh County.

We’ll update this story.

